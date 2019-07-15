The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Lore Book Announced

Cyberpunk 2077 is already shaping up to be a game with a massive world full of exploration and opportunities, so it makes sense then that players might need some extra help when it comes to navigating Night City and its supporting areas. Dark Horse Books and CD Projekt Red are going to help players do just that with a new lore book that’s been announced, a book that’s aptly called “The World of Cyberpunk 2077.” It’s scheduled to be released just a few days after Cyberpunk 2077 is made available, but you can go ahead and pre-order it now if you’re already sold on the idea of seeing more of CD Projekt’s game.

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 can be found here through a listing on Amazon that has the book listed in two different forms, one a digital version for the Kindle and the other a physical hardcover book. The former is priced at $19.99 while the tangible version is $39.99, but if you’re planning on buying it sooner rather than later, you can take an extra $5 off the hardcover edition with Amazon’s Prime Day discount.

This lore book is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2020, according to the details provided in the listing. That would mean it’ll be releasing five days after the actual game does which makes sense given its contents. Since it’s an exploration of the lore within Cyberpunk 2077 and will likely explain the hows and whys of the many relationships between different factions and characters, one would imagine that there are some serious spoilers in there. That five-day buffer should give people time to explore the game, and spoilers will be flying anyway, but at least through The World of Cyberpunk 2077 you’ll be able to get details straight from the creators.

“Dark Horse Books and CD Projekt Red present The World of Cyberpunk 2077–an extensive examination of the rich lore of Cyberpunk 2077,” the listing said about the book. “This intricately assembled tome contains everything you need to know about the history, characters, and world of the long-awaited follow-up from the creators of The Witcher video game series.”

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 is currently up for pre-orders on Amazon.

