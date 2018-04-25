Cyberpunk 2077 Will Reportedly Take Players to the Moon

While CD Projekt RED continues to keep us on our toes about what’s next for their new, huge RPG experience, interested fans are taking matters into their own hands when searching for answers. We’ve previously covered reports that several sources seem to be confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 will contain First Person Shooter elements, and now we’re learning potential locations – namely, the moon!

Originally reported by GamePressure, Cyberpunk 2077 will draw inspiration from games such as Prey and System Shock regarding their mechanical perspectives. Those that are fans of the Deus Ex franchise will allegedly find many similarities as well, though what has us excited is the potential to go to the moon. According to this same report, there will be a largely focused area of the narrative that will take place on the this specific location with a “high action” sequence.

We don’t know much about what exactly will take place on the moon, though we are told it will be a theme heavily reflected in the TitanFall series. It looks like CD Projekt RED is honoring their promise for the “unexpected” when relating their latest project to that of their famed The Witcher series, and this hodge podge of creative mixes could actually be a spectacular experience if done well. And let’s be real, it’s RED – they know how to create a phenomenal RPG experience.

The developers are slated for a big E3 presence, so we’re hoping for a proper reveal fully equipped with an epic trailer. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but a recent marketing push has also given us confident reason for a big reveal. Since the company has very transparent at the fact that they weren’t going to reveal anything until it was “ready,” this could also mean we will be seeing the title sooner than expected.

For now, we must rely on reports and speculation but E3 is just around the corner and more information is likely to be revealed prior to the yearly expo.

What do you hope to see in Cyberpunk 2077? Are you hoping for a similar experience mechanically to The Witcher, or wanting to see something completely different? Join in on the conversation and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!