Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Mode Not Expected to Release Until After 2021

Cyberpunk 2077’s delay that was announced on Thursday was a blow to anyone who was excited for the game’s April release, but that’s not the only Cyberpunk news to come from the developers today. Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt’s senior vice president of business development and member of the board, answered a question during an investor call and said the game’s multiplayer component that the developer is working on won’t likely be releasing until after 2021.

The news of the game’s multiplayer component’s release timing was heard in the investor call found here that was reported on first by IGN. The questioner had two inquiries, one of which asked about the game’s move to what could be considered a more competitive month while the other asked about the multiplayer project that was in the works.

Nowakowski responded to that second question by saying that the multiplayer Cyberpunk project probably won’t be releasing in 2021 given the new September release date for Cyberpunk 2077.

“Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and speaking of a series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer,” Nowakowski said.

It’s unclear what Nowakowski meant by referencing events that are expected to take place after the game’s new release date, but at least one takeaway from the conversation is clear: Don’t expect to see this game’s multiplayer component released until after 2021.

Things could always change though as made quite evident by the announcement about the base game’s delay. It was supposed to release in April and is now planned for September, so maybe CD Projekt Red will revise the multiplayer component’s release date later and move it forward or back once again.

The statement from CD Projekt Red about the initial delay said more time was needed to polish parts of the game before it was ready for a full release, but the developer did say that it’s currently in a playable state.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the statement said. “Night City is massive – full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the previous months we need to make the game perfect.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is now scheduled to release on September 17th.