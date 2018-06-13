Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer, Photo Modes Discussed

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting all sorts of buzz this year at E3 2018, and now we’ve found more information on some of the forthcoming modes for the game.

While speaking at E3 Coliseum today, the CD Projekt Red team hinted that multiplayer could be a huge component of the game. However, we shouldn’t expect it right away.

The team’s focus, according to the presentation (which you can see above) is all about getting the single player mode where they need it to be. Once that’s finished, however, they can certainly give multiplayer a look. But a time frame wasn’t given. More than likely, we’ll see it after launch.

But CD Projekt Red has become known about enhancing the single player experience of their games to a greater degree. Look at what the add-ons have done for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, and that gives you an idea of what could possibly lie ahead.

In addition, however, the team also addressed the idea of a Photo Mode, this time on Twitter. A fan by the name of P308R asked, “Probably overwhelmed with questions but will there be a photo mode?” The developer was quick to respond, “Planned. Yes. And yes, it’s a lot today. But we love all your feedback.”

But again, it may not happen at launch. CD Projekt Red’s main focus, again, is to make sure the single player journey is everything that they’re presenting it to be. So far, based on early fan feedback, it certainly looks to be living up to that hype.

We’ll be taking a close look at the game over the next couple of days to see what to expect from the team, as well as its futuristic landscape and first/third-person gameplay. Thus far, though, it’s looking like it could be one of the biggest surprises of the show. Fingers crossed that when the game is (eventually) finished, it’ll deliver just as compelling an experience as The Witcher III. Maybe even better, dare we ask?

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t currently have a release date but it’s set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and possibly next-gen consoles.