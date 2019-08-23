Cyberpunk 2077 May Not Get Multiplayer After All

CD Projekt Red has previously suggested that Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC would have some type of multiplayer. The Polish developer never confirmed this, but did note it was exploring the possibility of adding multiplayer or some type of online element to the game. That said, it’s increasingly looking like nothing will come of this. During a recent interview at Gamescom, senior concept artist on the game Marthe Jonkers suggested that multiplayer for the game isn’t coming together, at least at the moment. Further, if it can’t create something that fits and that is of extremely high-quality, it won’t force the matter.

“It’s possible if it doesn’t fit, it doesn’t fit,” said Jonkers while speaking to Eurogamer. “We would never make anything that’s not at least The Witcher standard for Cyberpunk. I don’t know what the future holds but we will make sure everything we make will be high quality.”

According to Jonkers, CD Projekt Red has spent a lot of time and money in exploring multiplayer for the game, however, the focus is still the single-player experience, which is what you will get in 2020. In other words, multiplayer could happen, but for now it’s very much in the research and development phase.

“We are doing R&D into multiplayer but we’re focusing on single-player experience, and that’s what you’ll get in 2020,” said Jonkers. “It doesn’t mean we’re saying no multiplayer, but it doesn’t mean we’re saying yes either. It’s still an R&D phase.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, CD Projekt Red has suggested on multiple occasions the game will come to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett. As for a release date, barring any delay, the highly-anticipated open-world RPG will release on April 16, 2020.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official elevator pitch. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

