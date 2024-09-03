New Cyberpunk 2077 Game Clears Crowdfunding Goal in 10 Minutes

There’s a new Cyberpunk 2077 game on the way, and to help bring the game to life, Cyberpunk fans have already matched the crowdfunding goal for Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game within a matter of minutes. Ten minutes and four seconds, to be specific, is how long it took for the game to be fully funded and reach its goal of $100,000. Since then, that number has only continued to go up with the game’s creators, Go On Board, already having over six times the initial goal which means that all the stretch goals have already been met as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game‘s crowdfunding page over on Gamefound shows that the board game has already gotten over $765,000 in backing at the time of publishing, though that number keeps going up in the very short time that the game’s page has been active. The Cyberpunk series has already gotten a board game in the past in Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City from CMON, but Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game is completely unrelated to that one, so don’t overlook it thinking otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This story-driven tactical board game will take you on an epic adventure, straight to the major leagues!” an overview of the new Cyberpunk game said. “You can take on the role of V, Judy, Panam or Jackie and experience an alternative story told in 13 thrilling missions, solo or with up to 4 players. You’ll fight corpos, hack intel, control heavy machinery, explore Night City’s dark alleys and even face Adam Smasher!”

Go On Board and the associate game director for Cyberpunk 2077 and the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel known as “Orion” celebrated the 10-minute funding soon after the goal was met.

“Absolutely nuts my chooms — goal to found a new #Cyberpunk2077 board game reached in 10 min,” associate game director Paweł Sasko said. “If you want to join the pack, check it out.”

Stretch goals for Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game include a new game mode, several new weapons, thicker cards, and another whole mission among other incentives, but future backers don’t have to worry about those right now since the total amount raised has already exceeded the loftiest stretch goal by over $200,000. That’s not to say that more stretch goals won’t be added in the future, but for now, the game’s getting everything.

Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game is scheduled to be released in December 2025.