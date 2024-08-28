Cyberpunk 2077 Is Interested in More Anime, Animation Projects

Cyberpunk 2077 had a notoriously rough start in life, but these days, the techy series has found its footing. Overseen by CD Projekt Red, the legacy of Cyberpunk 2077 is an unusual one as its early days were filled with strife. However, things turned around with the arrival of Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The anime paired the world created by CD Projekt Red with Studio Trigger, the home of Kill la Kill and Promare. The show was an instant hit, and now, it seems CD Projekt Red is interested in expanding its anime pursuits.

The confession comes from Michał Nowakowski, the CEO behind the game developer. The company had an earnings class this week, and it was there the executive said CD Projekt Red is “definitely planning to do more in terms of animation with Cyberpunk” moving forward.

In a follow-up question, Nowakowski was asked about a second season of Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The executive did not rule out the possibility like we have seen from the company before. Rather, Nowakowski reiterated the developer is interested in more animation projects and that further details aren’t available on that topic for now.

Clearly, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 has a soft spot for its anime, and it owes the Studio Trigger title quite a bit. The show launched in September 2022 when interest in the game was dwindling, but Cyberpunk Edgerunners brought the IP back to life. The show’s nuanced characters and vibrant animation quickly earned it the title as one of the gaming industry’s best adaptations to date. And with CD Projekt Red eyeing a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, anything is in the cards.

If you want to know more about Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the hit anime is streaming on Netflix. You can find the show subbed and dubbed. So for more info on the anime adaptation, you can read its official synopsis below:

“In a dystopia overrun by corruption, crime, and cybernetic implants, an impulsive but talented street kid named David Martinez, after losing everything he has in a drive-by shooting, makes the choice to survive on the wrong side of the law as an “edgerunner”: a high-tech, black-market mercenary also known as a “cyberpunk”.”

