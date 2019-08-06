Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Confirm New Game Plus Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most highly anticipated titles to be revealed in the past decade, and while it is not set to arrive until next year, fans are getting excited the closer we get to launch. We still have to wait nearly a month before we get to see the gameplay demo that was revealed behind closed doors at this year’s E3, but the devs have thankfully been more open than ever about what is happening during the development process as well as what players can expect when they jump into Night City, including how there will be a New Game Plus mode available.

Polish magazine PSX Extreme recently met with the devs at CD Projekt Red to discuss the upcoming futuristic RPG. This was noticed by Reddit user “Arise92,” who then took to the Cyberpunk subreddit to share what they could from the magazine. While there are several details about Cyberpunk 2077 provided by the Redditor, the New Game Plus part sticks out. Not much is said about it, but it is noted that the feature “will be a thing” and it “is worked on,” according to Arise92.

Unfortunately, that was the extent of the details that were shared about the New Game Plus mode being featured in Cyberpunk 2077, so we will have to wait until the devs discuss it any further to learn more. Of course, it is unknown if it will be available upon launch or if players will have to wait until after, but we at least know that it is going to be part of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be arriving on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what the Night City experience is all about:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

