Don’t Get Your Hopes Up for Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch

This week, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release on Nintendo Switch. Affectionately referred to as “Switcher,” this port marks the first game from CD Projekt Red on the platform, and also potentially opens up the possibility of further releases. Given that the next game from the developer is Cyberpunk 2077, it’s only natural to wonder if it’ll eventually see a release on Nintendo Switch. According to CD Projekt Red, however, folks shouldn’t get their hopes up.

While speaking with John Mamais, head of CD Projekt Red’s Krakow office, at PAX Australia, GameSpot went ahead and asked about the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port for the upcoming title. After all, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to release on the portable console this week, so it seems like a natural progression to wonder if the company’s next game will also come to the device.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Who would have thought a game like The Witcher 3 would be possible on Switch, so who knows?” Mamais told the outlet. “I guess we’ll see, if we decide to put it on the Switch, if we can do it. Probably not.”

What do you think of Cyberpunk 2077‘s setting so far? Would you want to play the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game’s official website:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.