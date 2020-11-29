Someone Made a Cyberpunk 2077 Porn Parody Already

✖

As is to be expected with all high-profile creative releases, there is apparently already a Cyberpunk 2077 porn parody. The video game itself doesn't even come out until December 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but it would appear that some enthusiastic "fans" have already been hard at work on their own not-safe-for-work alternative. Also, it's in VR, because of course it is.

You can check out a safe-for-work image of the Cyberpunk 2077 porn parody, called "Cyberpunk 2077 XXX Parody" and shared by CD Projekt Red business development director Rafal Jaki, below:

I guess mimicking is the highest form of praise? ;) pic.twitter.com/h1S8gnsaxe — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) November 27, 2020

As Jaki further notes, this certainly is not the first time a CD Projekt Red title has been given its very own porn parody. Whether "Cyberpunk 2077 XXX Parody" lives up to "The Bitcher: The Dildo of Destiny Has Two Ends" is up to viewers to decide, however. (The name, clearly, is not as good.)

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 10th after being delayed one final time. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

