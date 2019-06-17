Cyberpunk 2077 Has Multiple Endings

In Cyberpunk 2077, both the big and small choices you make over the course of the game matter. And thus it should come as no surprise that the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game does indeed have multiple endings that vary depending on what decisions you do and don’t make. Unfortunately, there’s no word of how many endings there will be, just that there are multiple different ones, which again isn’t very surprising. As you will know, the developer’s last main game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, also had multiple endings that were dependent on the choices you made over its epic journey.

Speaking of choices, in addition to confirming that the game can be completed without killing anyone, CD Projekt Red has also confirmed that you can complete the game without ever augmenting yourself beyond the first two augmentations given to you early in the game. On the other side of the coin, you can also trick out your body with all different types of crazy augmentations. Given that augmentations have an impact on gameplay, it seems you’d be missing out if you didn’t have any, but the choice is there for you to make.

Lastly, CD Projekt Red is also uncertain about a photo mode, something it was planning on having, but now is a bit up in the air, at least for the time of launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen consoles. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020, priced at $60.

For more news and media on the open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, CD Projekt Red has revealed that vehicles can be summoned like Roach is in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Meanwhile, an extended gamplay demo will be released for your viewing pleasure at the end of August.

