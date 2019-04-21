‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Has Many Interesting Gameplay Mechanics It Hasn’t Shown Off Yet

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, Cyberpunk 2077, is an RPG at heart, but it’s also in first-person, and one of the primary weapons in the games are guns. It’s not a first-person shooter, but it sure has elements of it. In the past, the Polish developer has promised open-ended gameplay and allowing players the freedom to approach missions and the game’s world however they want. On top of playstyle variety though, CD Projekt Red wants to ensure it has a variety of weapons for players to use, and interesting mechanics that make using the weapons fun.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AreaJugones (translation provided via Reddit), quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz talked about Cyberpunk 2077 at length, including the possibility of a sequel and games that served as inspiration for the quest director during development. Further, at one point during the interview, the topic of the game’s weapons comes up, and in the process of talking about this part of the game, the developer reveals some interesting tidbits.

“I would like to make a reference to one of the previous questions, and that is that our game is mainly an RPG, then the combat in the first person is something added to this genre,” said Tomaszkiewicz. “In this way, the gameplay in Cyberpunk offers a variety of ways to complete the missions, and I think this is the biggest difference because it not only matters with the shooter side, but also how to incorporate this aspect in your way of playing through the title. And we have a good amount of mechanics that are based on this concept which we have not yet shown, so stay tuned.”

The quest director continued:

“In addition to this we are working on bringing good and fun combat mechanics, and I think we have a wide range of weapons that will make our game stand out,” said Tomaszkiewicz. “I do not know if you remember in the previous demo that there were smart rifles, and this is something that I have not seen much in the current FPS. Also, I think that in terms of gameplay we have some ideas and things that are not ready yet and that we are trying to implement, because they will be very good.”

When Cyberpunk 2077 was shown off last summer, the combat and gameplay already looked great, but it sounds like that was just a slither of what the final product will offer whenever it releases.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a release date, but CD Projekt has hinted this could change at E3 this June.

