New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Has Fans Excited

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update has PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia players excited, or at least players interested in character customization excited. Cyberpunk 2077's character customization is well-documented. When the next game from The Witcher 3 devs releases next month, it will do so with one of the most robust and impressive character customization toolsets to date. That said, apparently, this toolset is even crazier than we thought.

Cyberpunk 2077's character customization not only includes multiple genitalia shapes and sizes, but apparently it's so granular that it lets you change your character's teeth. But that's not even the crazy part. The crazy part is it apparently also lets you customize your nail length. Yes, your nail length.

By itself, this new update is enough to have many Cyberpunk 2077 fans excited. However, it's the implications that are particularly exciting. Not only does it suggest that the game's character creator is even deeper than previously thought, but if CD Projekt Red is so obsessed with details like nail length, it should bode well for the rest of the game and the amount of detail it contains.

As for the update itself, it comes way of CD Projekt Red itself, or more specifically the German version of the game's official Facebook account. That said, despite the fact that this comes from an official social media account for the game, it should still be taken with a grain of salt given that it comes through translation, and because it's possible the person running this account has incorrect information. However, if this was fictitious or if important information was lost in translation, you'd assume a correction would have been issued, or, at the very least, the post would have been taken down after it started to make the rounds. Right now, it remains up.

bruh, #Cyberpunk2077 is gonna be sick.. they just confirmed that in character creation mode you can even choose the length of the finger nails or style of the teeth.. I can already see myself spending three days just with character creation dbdhsjadj — sneaky-chan⁷ (@sneaky_chan_) November 12, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia, and it's set to release worldwide on December 10.

