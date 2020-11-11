Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Comments on Rumors of Release Date Being Delayed to 2021

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has commented on rumors that the game's release date, currently slated for December, is going to be delayed for a fourth time and to 2021. Responding to these rumors and the speculation surrounding them, the Polish developer didn't outright deny the claims, but reaffirmed the game's December 10 release date.

The rumors and speculation began to run amuck on social media after CD Projekt Red briefly removed mention of the game's release date from the game's official Twitter page. Adding to this, a leaker group with a shoddy record -- Tiffany Treadmore -- claimed they heard the game was being pushed to next year.

Given the game's track record of being delayed, this sent many fans into a frenzy. However, according to CD Projekt Red, the brief removal of the game's release date from the game's Twitter page was part of an overhaul to the assets of the Twitter page, which are now brand new.

Again, the Polish developer didn't comment on the speculation created by the aforementioned group of leakers, but as noted, the group has a very inconsistent record when it comes to leaks, and thus everything they claim should be taken with a massive grain of salt.

As a rule, we don’t comment on rumors or speculation,” said a CDPR spokesperson while speaking to IGN. "But I will confirm we were just taking time to update all of our assets to reflect the new launch date of December 10th.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to release worldwide on December 10 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, though native next-gen versions of the game won't be available until next year.

For more coverage on the upcoming open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: