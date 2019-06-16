Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Hints at PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Ports

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to release on April 16, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, meaning it will release before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett launch. That said, April 2020 is close enough to holiday 2020 that you’d assume CD Projekt Red is working on next-gen ports, and that’s exactly what it appears to be doing. That’s right, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is also coming to PS5 and the next Xbox.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Cyberpunk 2077’s lead quest designer Pawel Sasko opted to not say one way or the other if the game is definitively coming to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, but he did tease that the Polish studio would “probably” like to bring the game to the next-gen consoles, which is something CD Projekt Red has teased in the past.

“Right now we’re focusing on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but obviously in the future we’d probably like to have Cyberpunk 2077 on the next platforms,” said Sasko. “But that’s really a matter for the future, to be honest. Right now we’re focusing on these.”

Sasko notes that the current consoles are “getting old,” but CD Projekt Red is squeezing everything it can out of them. That said, if you want the game to look as good as it does in trailers and gameplay demonstrations, you will need a high-end PC, or perhaps wait for those next-gen ports.

“One of the things we learned with The Witcher 3 was, you should not delay working on the console versions, ever,” said Sasko. “So at all times we have a version running for everything. And of course, the high-end version we’re showing running it is completely different to the consoles, the current-gen is starting to get old. So there’s some things which won’t look as crisp. But the important thing to us is it will be fluid, it will play on your machine. There are limitations for any given hardware, that’s a natural thing. But we’ll do everything we can to squeeze as much as we can.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly PS5 and Xbox Scarlett. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.