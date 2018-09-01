You Can Purchase Different Homes In Cyberpunk 2077

Polish developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that players will be able to purchase multiple, different apartments in Cyberpunk 2077, however, the game won’t feature any type of companion system.

The former news comes way of the game’s official Facebook account, which when interacting with a fan, revealed that V (the game’s protagonist) will be able to buy/unlock multiple different homes to live in, similar to games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto V.

Having the option of living/owning different residences may seem like a minor feature — and it is — but it is the type of minor feature that fans love to see, which explains why in only 14 hours it has over 6,000 upvotes on Reddit.

CD Projekt Red’s previous game — The Witcher III: Wild Hunt — didn’t contain this feature or anything like it until it’s second and last expansion, Blood and Wine, so it will be interesting to see how the Polish studio implements this. More specifically, I’m eager to know how robust it will be. Are we talking natural story progression points that have V moving from different places, or player freedom in choice of residence? Can we customize said residence? There’s so many questions, and unfortunately CD Projekt Red hasn’t provided any further elucidation.

One thing CD Projekt Red is carrying over from its most recent release however, is no companion system. According to Senior Quest Designer Philipp Weber, there will be no companion system in the game that has a companion following you everywhere you go, rather, like in The Witcher III, a companion will accompany V on certain missions and when the story calls for it.

“Hey, like in The Witcher, if the story calls for it, you will have a companion or two for a mission, but we don’t want to do a “companion system” where you’re never alone,” said Weber in a forum post thread.

“In some quests you will be by yourself, in some you will have one person like Jackie or even a whole group, and in other quests you might be alone or with someone else depending on the choices you made. We really want to have it fit the story, so basically you’ll always have someone with you if we think it’ll be interesting.

“Like I said, it can also be dependent on the choices you made. Sometimes if you leave someone behind and it makes sense for the story for them to stay behind, we’ll do it. And another time they might catch up. Whatever works best in a situation.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. For more on the game — including its recent 48 minute gameplay reveal demo — click here.

Thanks, Wccftech.