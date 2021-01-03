Cyberpunk 2077 Kids Might Just Be Tiny Adults

✖

At this point, it shouldn't be news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been something of a buggy mess since it first released late last year, especially on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, but some of the weirdness inherent to the title seems to be baked right in. For example, it would appear that the children that can be found in Night City are... actually just shrunken adults.

Basically, rather than using completely new models for kids, it seems like the video game from developer CD Projekt Red uses the same assets for adults but on a smaller frame. It's no secret that behind every successful video game, there is plenty of bubblegum and twine, but it's still funny to see it in action here. If you're not looking too closely when playing the video game, it's the sort of detail that your eyes might just gloss over, but when their spooky faces are staring right at you it is hard to look away. You can take a look for yourself below:

I seriously cannot get over how the Cyberpunk 2077 child models are just the normal civilian models shrunken down to look like kids. pic.twitter.com/HcX96hNt86 — Tanis! 🏳️‍⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) December 30, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

