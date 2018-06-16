Cyberpunk 2077 Release Could Be “A Few More Years” Away

We recently got a chance to sit down and witness an entire glorious hour of Cyberpunk 2077 during E3 2018, and the team over at CD Projekt RED definitely have a lot to be proud of. The game truly surpassed our expectations, but the mind-blowing world my just be too much for a release date anytime soon.

For those that may not know, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually based off a tabletop experience from Mike Pondsmith of Cyberpunk 2020. He was at the event we attended, answering questions and taking in feedback. He was also serving drinks! Or, at least posing in the awesomely themed bar they had set up! When we asked when the game could be expected to release, the team at CD Projekt RED were pretty mum. However, it looks like YouTuber YongYea was able to get an answer … sort of:

In the video above, Pondsmith can be heard saying, “I’ve waited 30 years to get to this and it was worth it. You guys can wait a few more years, it will be worth it.” Though we have no doubt that the game will be worth it – seriously, I’ve never had a game make me salivate like this one did – a few more years sounds tantalizing!

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, did you know that you can pretty much “do the deed” any way you want? In a BioWare-esque twist, players have total freedom with who they choose to smooch. Unlike RED’s previous installment with their Witcher series, players can choose a male or female protagonist to play as. The developers told me during my interview with them that they do suggest the female V – which, hell yeah!

But just because players choose the gender of their choice doesn’t mean they are limited in their love options. Gay, straight, bi – you name it, you can be it. Quest Designer Patrick Mills told us that there is “more diversity” in the player’s love life than that of their previous franchise, adding an entirely new layer of immersion for 100+ hours of game time.

You can read all about the different ways to smooch, including one night stands, right here with our previous coverage.