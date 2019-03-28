‘Cyberpunk 2077’ E3 Release Date Announcement Teased By CD Projekt Red

During a recent investors call, CD Projekt Red boss Adam Kicinski revealed that E3 2019 will be the most important E3 event in the company’s history, which can only mean one thing, right? That Cyberpunk 2077‘s release date will be revealed during the show, which suggests it will either be out later this year or in the first half of 2020.

Of course, this is just speculation, but we already know the game is going to be there. And given that E3 2018 served as the game’s re-reveal, I can’t imagine a trailer or anything but a release date would allow CD Projekt Red to pitch E3 2019 as the company’s biggest E3 ever.

But there’s more. During the same call, CD Projekt Red acknowledged that the best time to announce a release date for their games would be at — you guessed it — E3. Now, I’m not saying this is enough to go the bookies and bet your house and everything you own, but it seems fairly obvious CD Projekt Red is intending on announcing the game’s release date during the show, likely on Xbox’s stage.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated first-person RPG, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s an official overview:

“In 2077, America is in pieces. Megacorps control life in all its aspects from the top floors of their sky-high fortresses. Down below, drug-pushing gangs, dirty-tech hustlers, and slingers of illicit braindances run the streets. The world in between is where decadence, sex, and pop culture mix with violent crime, extreme poverty, and the unattainable promise of the American Dream.

“In a world where you have no future, what matters is that you control who you are. To survive and protect your independence, you modify your body with advanced cyberware and take jobs others would never dare. You choose to live free, bound by no systems or controls—the only rules you obey are your own. Because you’re a Cyberpunk.

“In Cyberpunk 2077 you play as V—a hired gun on the rise and you just got your first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners, and corporate lifehackers, today you take your first step towards becoming an urban legend.”

