Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date and Trailer Reportedly Set For E3 2019

According to a new rumor, CD Projekt Red will reveal a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer at E3 next month, and will also reveal the game’s release date or release window. Additionally, an update will be given on the game’s development. The rumor comes way of Neogaf via a user who claims to be an industry insider. Of course, anonymous sources on Internet forums aren’t the best, most reliable sources, but a majority of leaks and rumors come way of anonymous sources. Sometimes the claims are fake and inaccurate, sometimes they are a goldmine for information. That’s just the reality of the rumor mill.

That said, CD Projekt Red has already confirmed it will be at E3, and even heavily teased that a release date/release window would be revealed alongside a new trailer. In other words, it’s not like this claim is really that bold or unexpected. Further, for what it’s worth, I’ve heard the same thing. More specifically, that we’ll get a new trailer and a release window, not a specific release date.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. While a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer on Microsoft’s stage is a certainty, a release date or release window isn’t.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. For more news and media on the RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official pitch from CD Projekt Red:

“In 2077, America is in pieces. Megacorps control life in all its aspects from the top floors of their sky-high fortresses. Down below, drug-pushing gangs, dirty-tech hustlers, and slingers of illicit braindances run the streets. The world in between is where decadence, sex, and pop culture mix with violent crime, extreme poverty, and the unattainable promise of the American Dream.

“In Cyberpunk 2077 you play as V—a hired gun on the rise and you just got your first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners, and corporate lifehackers, today you take your first step towards becoming an urban legend.”

