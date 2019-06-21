Save 17% on Cyberpunk 2077 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Cyberpunk 2077 is still riding the wave from its…breathtaking E3 event earlier this month, and today would be a good day to hop on board because pre-orders for the standard edition have been discounted by 17%.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation 4 version and Xbox One version of the game are both available to pre-order via Walmart for $49.94 with free 2-day shipping slated for April 16th. Amazon is currently matching the discount on the PS4 version, but not the Xbox One version or the PC version. That might change. This will probably be the max discount on the standard game for the duration of the pre-order period, so lock it down while you can.

If you have your eyes on the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition, keep tabs on the PlayStation 4 version here, the Xbox One version here, and the PC version here for restocks. The set comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more for $249.99.

You can check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 here. A summary that came along with the trailer can be found below.

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality,” the description said. “Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.”

