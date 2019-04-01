‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Invades ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ With This Mod

FromSoftware’s latest adventure seems to be a hit among fans, including those well-acquainted with the likes of the studio’s previous titles. There’s no denying that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice features some pretty difficult bosses, but that isn’t stopping anyone from enjoying their time with the game. That said, while the title may still be new, the modding community has been hard at work creating new ideas to implement, including one that adds a bit of the upcoming CD Projekt RED experience Cyberpunk 2077 to the mix. As one might imagine, these two games are vastly different, which makes the mod a bit interesting.

As can be seen in the images below, the mod in question retextures Sekiro himself to look like he is a shinobi from the distant lands of Night City. “I took some bright neon-ish colors to match with a black base for the clothes and added decals (Cyberpunk 2077’s logo, that design from the samurai jacket shown in game, a kanji for death and another one for life),” modder ChristianBliss said. “Made bandages red and ropes blue looking like wires, or that’s what I’d like to think.”

While this mod definitely won’t make it look like you’re appropriately dressed to sneak around, dispatching every enemy in sight, at least you’ll be rocking some pretty rad threads. To learn more about the mod and how to download and install it, check out the Nexus Mods page right here.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the recently released game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Despite taking out the character-building aspect that’s supported countless playthroughs of FromSoftware games, the developers managed to ensure Sekiro is replayable with multiple endings and hidden bosses. It’s hours worth of grueling and rewarding battles elongated by both difficulty and a vibrant world that begs to be explored, and there are even ways to make it harder for those who desire that extra challenge.

“‘SoulsBornIro’ or whatever else people might call FromSoftware’s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be adding the glorious Cyberpunk 2077-inspired mod to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

