Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Tease Hints at New City

CD Projekt Red is hard at work on “Project Orion,” a direct sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. At this time, details about the new game are pretty slim, but some new information was revealed at the Digital Dragons Conference by Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith. In an interview with the TVGry channel, Pondsmith revealed that his role is a little smaller this time around when compared to the previous game. However, he still does have some involvement, continuing to weigh in on the overall creation of this world. Most notably, Pondsmith revealed that the new game has a new location, which will apparently take some cues from Chicago.

“There’s another city we visit. And Night City is still there. But I remember looking at it and going ‘yeah, I understand the feel that you’re going for with this, and this really does work. And it doesn’t really feel like Blade Runner, it feels more like… Chicago gone wrong. And I said yeah, I can see this working,” Pondsmith told the outlet.

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t give fans too much to go on, but the prospect of visiting a new location should be pretty exciting for fans of Cyberpunk 2077. At this point, the game has been available for more than four years, and players have spent a lot of time discovering the various nooks and crannies of Night City. A new city to explore could also help to expand the understanding of this world, and how things exist outside of what players have already seen.

Unfortunately, there’s really no telling how far along Project Orion is. We could be waiting a very long time for the Cyberpunk sequel, but that might actually prove to be a good thing. Cyberpunk 2077 was released in a pretty rough state when it launched back in 2020, and it left a lot of players frustrated when it came out. CD Projekt Red really managed to turn around the game’s perception over the last few years, both with improvements to the base game, as well as through the release of the DLC. The developers would likely prefer to avoid a similar situation when it comes to the sequel, and release the game when it’s truly ready.

The audience for Cyberpunk 2077 will be expanding next month, as the game will be released as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th. The Switch 2 version has already received a lot of positive attention from Nintendo fans, as CD Projekt Red will be releasing the full game and DLC on an actual cartridge. That’s a stark contrast with most other third-party games that will be coming out on the system next month, and it seems to have convinced more people to purchase the game on Switch 2. Hopefully CD Projekt Red can manage to deliver a truly great experience on the system!

