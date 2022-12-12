Cyberpunk 2077 Removing Feature This Week

CD Projekt Red is removing a feature from Cyberpunk 2077 this week across all versions of the game, which is to say this impacts all players of the RPG across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Thankfully, the feature in question is not essential to the experience nor does its removal hinder the game itself in any way, however, it's a quality-of-life feature some players, especially those who worry about losing their saves, will miss.

Using the official CD Projekt Red Support Twitter account, the Polish developer relayed word that on December 13 -- aka this Tuesday, aka tomorrow -- cloud upload of autosave will be removed from the game. Manual saves will still be uploaded to the cloud, but autosaves will not. According to CD Projekt Red, "this is a precaution" for the release of The Witcher 3 next-gen update this week.

"Cloud upload of autosaves for Cyberpunk 2077 will be disabled starting December 13th, 12 PM CET. This is a precaution for The Witcher 3 next-gen update release and potential traffic," reads the tweet in question. "Other save types will continue to be uploaded as usual. We'll let you know once re-enabled."

As you can see, this is a temporary removal, but right now no timeline has been provided on when it will be re-enabled. For all we know it could be next week or next month.

