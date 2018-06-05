Cyberpunk 2077 Trademark Officially Filed Before E3

CD Projekt Red has been building up to a potential reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 for E3 next week with word about a behind-closed-doors presentation for the forthcoming game along with an elaborate advertising campaign to build up hype for its arrival. But now it looks like things are really moving as the developer has filed a trademark for the forthcoming game.

The official EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) trademark was filed here, confirming that the game is actually happening. There aren’t too many details about the game outside of that (save for some statistical numbers in its filing) but this is confirmation that E3 will definitely be the place for Cyberpunk madness. Now the only question left remaining is where.

There was a rumor that Cyberpunk would be making an appearance at the Microsoft press briefing that’s set to take place this Sunday. However, the developer didn’t say a word about what’s happening with the reveal. But considering how big a deal it is we’re likely to see it at either Microsoft or Sony. Or, who knows, we might just see it before, as a number of companies are showcasing their E3 wares a week before the show takes place on social media. We might just see something sooner rather than later.

As for what we’ll see from the proposed hour-long behind-closed-doors demo, it’s likely that CD Projekt Red will showcase first gameplay from the forthcoming title, demonstrating its rumored first and third-person footage for attendees to see We’re also likely to get a look at the game engine that’s being put into action and how effectively it may work on current-gen systems, as well as PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox. Those formats aren’t finalized yet but if there’s a game that can truly show off the power of game systems, it’s likely to be Cyberpunk.

We’ll let you know whatever plans CD Projekt Red confirms when the showcase takes place next week. But for now, it sounds like the developer is building up for something huge, with Cyberpunk set to dominate E3 with its goodness. We’ve got our fingers crossed that it will continue to uphold the fine tradition we’ve come to expect from the developers that brought us The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have a release date yet but it’s rumored for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and possibly other platforms.