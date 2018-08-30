Cyberpunk 2077’s Twitch Reveal Was Its Most Popular This Year

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red wowed its community by revealing the previously unseen gameplay footage for Cyberpunk 2077, creating a huge online buzz and getting folks excited for what’s to come. But it also helped out the folks at Twitch quite a bit, giving them the most popular program on its service for the year to date.

Around half a million viewers tuned in to watch the mysterious livestream. The total count of concurrent viewers for the 48-minute showcase (which, incidentally, you can watch here as well as above) ended up being around 459,293 at its highest point, according to these stats from GitHyp. The general viewing audience was around 290,000, which isn’t too shabby by Twitch standards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a result, CD Projekt Red also broke records, making this its most popular reveal. (And keep in mind this is also including its content from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.) The report further indicates that the game has moved up in most-watched games on the service to seventh place, with only a few titles like League of Legends ahead of it. It easily topped the likes of Warframe and Overwatch, two multiplayer games that have become mainstays for the service.

In addition, the official trailer for the game over on YouTube has generated an impressive audience as well, sitting at just over 5.2 million views. While that’s not quite as record-setting as, say, a Call of Duty or Battlefield reveal, it’s still a vital number for Cyberpunk, indicating that its popularity is just as high as it’s ever been.

A lot of folks have been re-watching the gameplay footage, as there appears to be a secret message hidden within it. We’re still deciphering other things as well, so if you haven’t gotten around to it yet, now’s a good a time as any to sit down, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show.

Cyberpunk 2077 currently doesn’t have a release date or confirmed platforms (we’re hoping for current and next gen systems, as well as PC, to make the cut), but we hope to have more information down the road.

(Hat tip to GamesIndustry International for the scoop!)