Steam Deck Users Surprised With Major Game They Thought They’d Never Get

Steam Deck users have been surprised with a major game they thought they’d never get. As Steam Deck users will know, there are four different Steam Deck compatibilities a Steam game can have: Unknown, Unsupported, Playable, and Verified. Most major and popular Steam games are either Playable or Verified, at least this is true of newer games. Sometimes Steam Deck users will run into Unknown or Unsupported when trying to download a new popular game, but it is not often this happens. That said, one of 2024’s biggest and best games remains Unsupported on Steam Deck. And this has not changed, but a new game from the same series, which isn’t even out yet, is already listed as Playable on Steam Deck.

More specifically, Steam Deck users may have noticed that Silent Hill 2 remains Unsupported on Steam Deck. Konami and Bloober Team released the horror game back on October 8, so there has been plenty of time for Steam Deck support to be added, yet it has not been. As a result, many have written off the possibility of the next Silent Hill game, Silent Hill F, of supporting the Steam Deck. That said, it’s going to be at least Playable at launch.

Silent Hill F doesn’t even have a release date, and right now there is no guarantee it will even release this year. Yet, recently its Steam listing was updated and Steam Deck compatibility changed to Playable. This is a good sign that it will end up being Verified on the Valve machine.

So, what gives? How has Silent Hill F been made playable on Steam Deck, when it doesn’t even have a release date, but it’s been six months since the release of Silent Hill 2 and it is still Unsupported on Steam Deck? Well, Konami publishes both games but this is clearly not a problem with it. This is clearly a developer problem. Where Bloober Team made Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill F is being made by Neobards Entertainment. It was unclear who was to blame for the Silent Hill 2 Steam Deck situation, but this development now seems to confirm Bloober Team is to blame.

The whole situation with Silent Hill on Steam Deck remains a little bizarre, but this is good news for owners of the handheld. Many assumed Silent Hill F would follow in the footsteps of Silent Hill 2 when it came to Steam Deck compatibility, but that is clearly not going to be the case. Whether it will be Verified though, remains to be seen.