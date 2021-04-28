New Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix Fixes a Whole Bunch of Bugs

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has released a new hotfix for the title, 1.22, that fixes several bugs and overall improves the stability and performance of the popular video game. While not nearly as significant as the 1.21 hotfix, which fixed a number of progression-blocking bugs among other changes, it is still significant to see that the developer is constantly working towards improving the video game after its rocky launch last year.

The new hotfix is live now for PC, consoles, and Google Stadia. You can check out the full patch notes for the latest Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix right here, straight from the source:

Quests & Open World The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement. Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana. Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator. Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead. Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor. Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades. Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

UI Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations. Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One. Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific It's no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available



As noted above, the new Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix is available now on PC, consoles, and Google Stadia. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably still steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

