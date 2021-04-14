New Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix Fixes a Bunch of Progression-Blocking Bugs

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has released a new hotfix for the title, 1.21, that focuses on improving stability and addressing common progression-blocking issues. Given that the latest significant update introduced its own bevy of bugs, it seems like the developer still has its work cut out for itself, but the fact remains that it is constantly working on fixing its most heinous problems.

The new hotfix is live now for PC, consoles, and Google Stadia. You can check out the full patch notes for the latest Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix right here, straight from the source:

Quests & Open World Fixed an issue in Gig: Getting Warmer... where the player was unable to lower 8ug8ear's body temperature. Fixed an issue where being unable to pick up the "Send a crew" shard in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Discount Doc could block progression. Reading the shard is now an optional objective. Fixed an issue in Down on the Street where Takemura would get stuck in Japantown Docks after player chose to go to Wakako alone and left the area too early. Fixed an issue where the clues in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual would not count if the player scanned them before talking to the wounded NPC. Spray Paint should now trigger properly when player approaches Brendan. Fixed an issue in Play it Safe where upon connecting to the Access Point the screen could become black, blocking further progression. Fixed an issue where Reported Crime: Dredged Up would not complete if the player opened the container before scanning the blood trail. Fixed an issue where a Maelstromer could spawn in an area unreachable for the player, blocking progress in Losing My Religion/Sacrum Profanum. Fixed an issue blocking progression in one of the Assaults in Progress in Japantown. Addressed an issue where the game could crash during Gig: Hippocratic Oath if the player jumped through the window after breaking it. Fixed various issues with enemies clipping through objects and floating in the air in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation. Fixed an issue in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation, where progression could be blocked due to enemies being stuck in a hangar. Holocalls from Mitch should no longer get stuck and repeat if the call was interrupted before. Fixed Johnny's appearance in various quests. Dennis' car should now spawn correctly in Big in Japan. Players can now enter Dennis' car from the right side in Big in Japan. Windows inside the shack should no longer break upon opening the container in Big in Japan. Big in Japan will now fail if the player leaves Haruyoshi instead of carrying him to safety after opening the container. Fixed an issue where player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after getting out of Takemura's van in Down on the Street. Player can no longer call Takemura during the meeting with Oda in Down on the Street. Fixed an issue where Oda could be found on the bridge between Watson and Westbrook before going to Takemura's hideout in Search and Destroy. Fixed an issue in Down on the Street where Oda could crash into player's car if it was parked in his way. Fixed an issue where Burning Desire/Night Moves could get stuck on the "Wait for a call from distressed man" objective after player failed the quest. Fixed an issue where the door to Cassius Ryder's ripperdoc shop would not open, preventing the player from completing The Gig. Saul will no longer follow the player around the world if they leave the quest area after freeing him in Riders on the Storm. Fixed an issue where sandstorm could be present in the city if the player fast travelled there during Killing in the Name or Riders on the Storm. Riders on the Storm will now fail if the player leaves the Wraith camp before rescuing Saul. Gig: Severance Package should now trigger properly after approaching the quest area.

Gameplay Fixed an issue where, after the player commits a crime on the roof of a building, NCPD officers would spawn behind the player's back. Fixed an issue preventing the player from climbing ladders out of water.

Visual Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

UI Added back the icon above NPCs, who are under the Distract Enemies quickhack effect. Scanning UI is now less cluttered. Fixed an issue where Japanese/Traditional Chinese text could disappear if the player changed the interface language from English to one of these languages.

Stability and performance Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes).

Console-specific Players should now be able to select stickers in Photo Mode using the Circle button in the Japanese version of the game on PlayStation 4.

Stadia-specific Fixed some graphical issues on a bridge in Mikoshi in Belly Of The Beast/Changes.



As noted above, the new Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix is available now on PC, consoles, and Google Stadia. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably still steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

Have you been playing Cyberpunk 2077? Does the hotfix address any of the problems you've been having recently? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!