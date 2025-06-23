Cyberpunk 2077 Update News Is Massively Disappointing

While CD Projekt RED is celebrating the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2, it recently revealed a new update was coming for the acclaimed title. However, the excitement following this announcement is shortlived, as the studio reveals it will be delaying the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Version 2.3 indefinitely from June 26th just days before releasing it. The reaction to this has been mixed, with some being frustrated while others are happy to wait.

The news of the delay came from the official X page for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED apologized for the delay and stated, “We’ll need some more time to make sure we’re happy with it.” It also revealed it would be in scope with Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.2 update. Considering how large of an update this was, it is no surprise CD Projekt RED needs more time.

Hey chooms,



We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it — we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can!



We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/Hx5fEF8wj7 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 23, 2025

While many fans are understanding and are excited for new content, a portion of Cyberpunk 2077’s fan base is upset. The question of why announcing the update only to delay it so soon after it was revealed has been asked often. It has also led to speculation on what will be added, with some fans calling for features they believe should have already been implemented.

CD Projekt RED is understandably busy, with The Witcher 4 underway and Cyberpunk 2 officially announced. Even with separate teams, juggling so many projects can be difficult. Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly see its 2.3 update before either of those other games release, it’s just a matter of when.

What are your thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077’s delayed update? Are you upset, or are you happy to wait for more polished content? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!