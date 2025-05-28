Cyberpunk 2 Gets Huge Update from CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2, the tentative title for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, is taking the next step in its development. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most infamous video games of the last five years. It has an extremely long road from announcement to release, drumming up all kinds of hype for years. It had the makings to be something really special, but it was plagued by a truly terrible launch that forced PlayStation to give refunds to anyone who bought it at launch and delist it from its store. Of course, it also let CD Projekt Red have a big redemption story when the game was finally fixed and up to snuff.

Now Cyberpunk 2077 is hailed as a great RPG and will even be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, opening up a whole new audience for what’s to come. The game has been a huge financial success and it wasn’t long before CD Projekt Red confirmed it was working on a Cyberpunk 2. The game is being developed by a newly opened off-shoot of CDPR in Boston and is expected to be set in a new location that is inspired by a Chicago-like city. We don’t know much about it, but it looks to be advancing nicely.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2 (as they are now calling it) has entered pre-production. This is where they will really figure out what the game is with prototyping features, planning how production needs to go, and conceptualizing ideas for the game. Of course, they’ve already spent a bit of time on this project, so it’s likely they know the direction they want to go in. Pre-production can sometimes take years, but after the way Cyberpunk 2077 went, it’s better for CD Projekt to take its time in this very important stage to figure everything out and develop a proper plan.

Cyberpunk 2 has officially entered pre-production



(AAA pre-production can take multiple years and is the initial phase of development, from concepting to content pipeline planning, prototyping, etc)#Cyberpunk2 #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/eDxixON3eY — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) May 28, 2025

It seems likely that Cyberpunk 2 will be a next-gen title and it will probably be a good while before we get to play it. However, we won’t have to wait that long for the next CD Projekt game. The developer is working on The Witcher 4, which is expected to be the studio’s next game. The new game will follow Ciri as the protagonist, but Geralt of Rivia is still confirmed to have a role in the new RPG. It’s also likely a few years away, but at least CD Projekt is expanding in a way to work on multiple games at once to limit these big waits.

