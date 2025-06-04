New Cyberpunk 2077 Story DLC May Have Leaked

The existence of a brand new story DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have leaked. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest games of the last five years, despite its rocky launch. The game was met with a very mixed response due to the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 was extremely buggy and lacked some of the depth that fans had hoped for. Nevertheless the bones for something great was there, CD Projekt Red kept updating and patching the game for a couple of years to get it to its best possible state. Now, it’s held highly among fans and continues to impress people years later.

It took about 3 years for Cyberpunk 2077 to eventually get its one and only story DLC, Phantom Liberty. The DLC was a major hit and has now sold over 10 million copies on its own. Players were given access to a new part of Night City known as Dogtown and forced to uncover a grand conspiracy surrounding the President after their plane crashed in the slums of the city. However, CD Projekt Red noted that Phantom Liberty was planned to be the only DLC for the game as they were keen on moving on to new projects like the Cyberpunk sequel and The Witcher 4. However, it seems like CD Projekt Red may be gearing up for more soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Leaked

Eagle eyed Cyberpunk fans on social media noticed that an employee at Virtuous, a game developer that is frequently contracted by other studios to work on their projects such as the recent Oblivion remaster, claimed to have worked on Cyberpunk 2077 DLC since April 2025. This was a pretty big surprise given support for the game seems to have largely ended, but that may not be the case. The employee’s LinkedIn page claims they worked on the DLC as a Senior Writer and analyzed dialogue for characters from the game to inform how to write new side quests for the game. They also claimed to have worked with the Cyberpunk 2077 Narrative Designer to craft and polish new quests for an “upcoming” DLC.

All in all, it sounds like there’s more Cyberpunk 2077 DLC coming down the pipeline. CD Projekt Red will host a special live stream for the game to celebrate its Nintendo Switch 2 launch this week, but CD Projekt Red’s community director responded to fans to note they aren’t discussing any new DLCs during this broadcast. Perhaps there will be something at Summer Game Fest or maybe this is still much further out, especially since this writer has only worked on it since April of this year. However, if they are “polishing” side quests, it could indicate that Virtuous has been brought in at the end of its development to help get it across the finish line.

Either way, take everything with a grain of salt. It could be fake or some sort of error, but it would be great if this turns into a new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. It will likely be many years before we get the sequel, so another adventure in Night City would be fantastic.