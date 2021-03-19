Next Cyberpunk 2077 Update Will Improve the Frustrating Police System

✖

Cyberpunk 2077’s omnipotent police officers that patrol Night City aren’t much fun to play against, but that’ll hopefully change soon considering what’s planned for the next update. CD Projekt Red shared some insights into the game’s next update on Friday and said that it’ll be tweaking the response time of the NCPD officers and will make it so that the police don’t spawn behind players’ backs like they’re so prone to do in the current version of the game.

The latest on Cyberpunk 2077’s next update was shared in a series of videos and comments from developers regarding Patch 1.2. First up on the list of things to be taken care of was the NCPD response time which, in case you haven’t ticked off Cyebrpunk 2077, is a bit unfair as it stands. The second you do anything to have a warrant issued against you, you’re swarmed by police from every direction. That includes them spawning directly behind you, so unless you hunker down in a small room with only one exit, you’ll be left spinning in circles trying to keep tabs on all the NCPD officers around you.

As the video above shows, however, that may not be the case when the game’s next update is released. After committing a crime on the streets of Night City, an NCPD sentry is first sent out as a way of assessing the situation. After that, three policemen are seen spawning in front of the player, not behind them despite the player being outside in Night City. That’s still a quick response time, but it’s better than then spawning everywhere right when a crime is committed.

“This is an important step in addressing the behavior of the police in our game,” a joint statement from Cyberpunk 2077’s Lead Gameplay Designer Patryk, and Technical Design Coordinator Łukasz. “It should decrease the problem of NPCs spawning behind players' backs and create an impression that it takes some time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after the crime has been reported. We've also added a recon "drone" unit to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation.”

A cyberattack against CD Projekt Red recently caused the Patch 1.2 update to be delayed. It does not currently have a release date, but players can expect the changes above and more to be made when the update is released.