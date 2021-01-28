New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

As the year goes on, CD Projekt Red continues to make improvements to Cyberpunk 2077, even if they are just small updates here and there. Following the first major patch to the game, some players were noticing a couple of new issues popping up, specifically in regards to item randomization and the save/load looting problems. Fortunately, the studio is already making changes to fix those bugs, as a new update has been rolled out for consoles, PC, and Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 received a patch on January 28th that dealt with the item randomization, loot exploits, and the "Down the Street" quest. This is a pretty small update, but it's always helpful to have things fixed.

Here are the fixes for issues that appeared after Patch 1.1:

Item randomization has been restored to the previous state.

The save/load loot exploit will be investigated further.

A bug in Down on the Street quest has been fixed.

If you're curious about the "Down on the Street" quest bug, the patch notes actually gave a brief description of the problem people have been running into.

"It occurred for some players during a holocall with Takemura, when using a save made on version 1.06 with Down on the Street quest in progress at 'Wait For Takemura's call' objective. After loading such a save on version 1.1, the holocall would lack dialogue options and block interactions with other NPCs."

As CD Projekt Red revealed earlier this month, the majority of 2021 will be dedicated to improving Cyberpunk 2077, fixing the numerous bugs and glitches that were present at launch. With that in mind, there will be some free DLC additions, but any major expansions are being put off until at least next year.

"We are committed to fixing bugs and crashed and will continue to work and improve the game via future updates to make sure you are enjoying the game regardless of the platform," CD Projekt Red wrote in a statement. "We will use this space to inform you about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077's further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more."

Are you enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 more after the updates? Let us know in the comments!