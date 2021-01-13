Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer and Single-Player Expansions Not Releasing This Year

✖

To say that Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten off to a rough start would be a pretty massive understatement. After several release delays, the highly-anticipated game launched back in December with a horde of bugs and glitches. Things got so bad that stores began pulling Cyberpunk from sale and offering refunds to folks who purchased it. Developer CD Projekt Red is continuing to work on the game and make the experience better for players, but all of the attention going into patches and fixes means that any potential DLC or expansion is going to take a while.

Like The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 will have some free DLC and a couple of bigger expansions. The first DLC was slated for early 2021, but that's not going to happen now. This also means that any expansions are going to have to wait a while. This week, Projekt Red revealed a new page of information called "Our Commitment" that featured some messages, a video from the developer, and a future timeline. This timeline shows that 2021 will be mostly dedicated to fixes and upgrades, and that no expansion will arrive this year.

"We are committed to fixing bugs and crashed and will continue to work and improve the game via future updates to make sure you are enjoying the game regardless of the platform," CD Projekt Red wrote in a statement. "We will use this space to inform you about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077's further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more."

In a section of FAQs on the website, CD Projekt Red addressed the first free DLC drop that was set to debut early this year. This is where the company confirmed that the DLC would be coming later than expected, and that the game would be following a release pattern similar to The Witcher 3.

"We're still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3," CD Projekt Red explained. "However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. We will be releasing the free DLC afterwards — we'll have more to say about that in the coming months."

