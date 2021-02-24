Cyberpunk 2077 Delays Major Update

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was supposed to release this month via the PS4, PS5, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, but CD Projekt Red has announced this is no longer the case. In other words, the update, which is expected to be quite substantial, has been delayed. Unfortunately, while the patch has been delayed, there's no word of a new release date, though CD Projekt Red does note it's coming in the second half of next month.

As you may know, CD Projekt Red was the target of a major cyberattack this month, and according to the Polish developer, this played a role in the delay, as did the "extensive scope of the update."

"While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyberattack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this, unfortunately, will not happen — we’ll need some additional time," said CD Projekt Red. "Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support."

At the moment of publishing, the update itself has yet to be detailed, so it's unclear what players should expect other than something meaty.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the open-world RPG and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, interviews, previews, and more -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Cyberpunk 2077 and all things gaming.