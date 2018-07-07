Original Cyberpunk Creator Supports Cyberpunk 2077’s First-Person Perspective

The world finally got their first official look at CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 during E3 2018, and the inevitable groans at learning the massive RPG experience would be in First Person came out in full force. Though the studio has since responded to the criticism, another voice has lent their expertise to the decision – the original creator of Cyberpunk 2020 himself.

The creator of the tabletop RPG that inspired CD Projekt RED’s latest adventure, Mike Pondsmith, recently opened up during an interview with YouTubers LastKnownMeal. He mentioned that because of the density of the game itself, the First Person perspective just makes sense. He also mentioned that this allows more immersive strategy for players, and even makes the conversations with NPCs that much more meaningful. Since the game will feature heaps of romance, we’re sure that there are more than a few people excited to learn that bit.

Vi isn’t slaying wyvvern like Geralt from The Witcher, they’re slaying thugs. Working from the bottom up in the criminal underground is no easy task. Players will need to have an incredible arsenal of cybernetics and weaponry at their disposal, which is why the First Person perspective fits perfectly. Essentially, this is a First Person Shooter, and the gameplay design really was meant for just that.

With my own impressions of the game from my hands-on time with it, I feel like if they had made it in the Third Person vantage point, the immersion would have been broken. Especially with the opening sequence I witnessed during my time with the game. It was gritty and just would not have had the same intended reaction had it not been up close and personal.

Many were concerned about the vantage selection because how incredible the character customization is. The hair color, face, eyes, scars, tattoos – everything. If you’re like me and can easily be lost in hours of character customization, it’s understandable that you’d want to see that same character in action. But don’t fear, hopeful fans. With no loading screens yet fluid cutscenes, you will have plenty of time to see that pretty face of yours. That careful selection process won’t go to waste, I promise.

There is one bright side, however. There is a lot of driving in the game, and that can be toggled from Third Person to First Person, and vice versa. Which is good, because I absolutely suck at driving in games.