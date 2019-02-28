‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Be At E3, Confirms CD Projekt RED

After our first stunning look at what CD Projekt RED has to offer with Cyberpunk 2077 during E3 of last year, it seems only fitting that the studio would be ramping up for 2019’s festivities.



The game’s official Twitter account decided to address the questions about a possible E3 attendance in one fell swoop, addressing all inquiries with a simple – yet effective – tweet:

For those of you asking, yes, we will be at E3 this year. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2019

“For those of you asking,” reads the above tweet. “Yes, we will be at E3 this year.” Needless to say, fans — and even a few developers — got hyped for another new reveal coming this June:

Between the hour demo the world got to see of Cyberpunk 2077 earlier last year and all of the tid-bits of knowledge the developers keep dropping on us, the new open-world RPG looks like it’s going to be a game to remember. While we might only have a simple confirmation as seen above, we do have our incredible excitement over what’s next!

There is a lot of interest in this new game, but when we’ll see it is still anyone’s guess, as it doesn’t have a release date — though 2019 is very likely. But, yes, we’re eagerly anticipating its arrival, which will likely be for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in addition to next generation consoles.

