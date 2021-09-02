Next-Gen Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 Updates Could Still Be Delayed

✖

CD Projekt, the company ultimately behind both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is currently set to release next-gen updates for both titles at some point this year. And according to a new call with shareholders about financial results, that is still the case, but there is a small catch. CD Projekt apparently does not yet feel entirely comfortable explicitly saying that the updates won't end up being delayed beyond that point.

The lengthy call can be listened to online by anyone that cares to spend an hour doing so -- the call starts roughly 43 minutes into the video -- but thankfully, VGC has transcribed the relevant bits about the next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. "The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year," CD Projekt's Michał Nowakowski, SVP Business Development, says during the call. "At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change."

And as for the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will include free DLC based on the Netflix series, Nowakowski had similar things to say. "With The Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different in the way that this is being tackled by the external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive, the company that we have worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past," he says during the call. "As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game still in late 2021. However, similarly, the development process is ongoing, and we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change."

As noted above, the next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are currently slated to release at some point this year. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Cyberpunk 2077 right here. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt itself is currently actually available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt right here.

What do you think about the possibility that both the next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt could ultimately be delayed? Are you looking forward to the updates when they do release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!