Cyberpunk Movie “Much More of a Possibility” Now That Keanu Reeves is Involved

Keanu Reeves has been making his way around the entertainment industry as of late. Of course, he has been an established actor for over 30 years, but he begun popping up in mediums outside of just the film industry. Most notably, we’ve seen his role as John Wick added to one of the biggest video games in the world. However, what has been talked about a lot more over the past month is the fact that he has a large role in the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. According to Cyberpunk 2020 creator Mike Pondsmith, the involvement of Reeves in the game makes it “much more of a possibility” that we could be seeing a movie based on the franchise in the future.

“I can’t really say anything on [movie rights],” Pondsmith told VGC in a recent interview. “But with Keanu Reeves being tied up in things, it’s become much more of a possibility.” He then went on to note how the franchise that has been built up over the past few decades hits a “sweet spot” when it comes to plot and action, which could be very appealing to those who enjoy films.

“My favourite film is Blade Runner, but I recognise inherently that it’s a cerebral film and 2049 was even more cerebral,” Pondsmith said. “A cerebral film is not necessarily going to allow other people to enter that space and understand it, but at the same time you don’t want to do it totally action either. We found a sweet spot with Cyberpunk which is, we make you think, but we don’t bog you down and give you an education.

“At the end of the day, there will be a moment in 2077 when you’re sitting there as V and you’ll look down and realise that both of your hands are essentially cybernetic tool factories. As a player, you should at some point think, what is that like? There should be that moment of discomfort.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game and what players can expect from the experience:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

