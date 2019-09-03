Daemon X Machina Launch Trailer Released

Ever since Marvelous Entertainment revealed their upcoming action game for Nintendo Switch, fans have been wondering when the title would be arriving on the wildly popular portable platform. With the promise of plenty of glorious mech-based action, Daemon X Machina certainly caught the attention of many when it was initially unveiled. Of course, the upcoming game was officially announced at last year’s E3, but now that we are deep into 2019 and the release date has been revealed, it is time to check out the launch trailer for the upcoming game.

As can be seen in the launch trailer above, Daemon X Machina will be coming out in less than two weeks and it will be bringing a bounty of action along for the ride. That’s right, the Marvelous adventure will be dropping on September 13th for Nintendo Switch, which means there are going to be a lot of games that are now coming out that week, and there is nothing wrong with more games.

For those who don’t know what Daemon X Machina is all about, here’s more:

“Defend the planet and defeat corrupted A.I. controlled robots using your Arsenal, a fully customizable mechanized battle suit. Choose and equip your Arsenal with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-changing threats that may bring the end of the world.

“It was the greatest disaster in recorded history… The moon tore apart, turning the sky into a kaleidoscope of red light that illuminated all who watched from below. Survive this apocalyptic new age as a mercenary and pilot powerful mechs in this brand-new action game from Kenichiro Tsukuda (Armored Core) and mech designer Shoji Kawamori.”

FEATURES:

The player’s avatar is customizable with a variety of options

Each Arsenal can be equipped with different weapons on its arms and shoulders, as well as reserve weaponry on its back that can be swapped out during battle

Defeated enemies drop ammo and weapons, which the player can obtain and use on the fly

Online* and local wireless multiplayer** modes support up to 4 player

Daemon X Machina will be arriving on September 13th exclusively for Nintendo Switch.