Danganronpa Fan Goes Viral After Turning Home Into 'Waifu Church'

Look, we all have things in life that we love. From sports all-stars to K-pop idols, there are more things in this world to obsess over than we can count. Of course, that list includes anime characters because who hasn't heard of the term waifu in this day and age? Now, one TikToker is proving their devotion to their anime crush, and Tobyn Jacobs straight up turned their home into a Church of Danganronpa to do so.

The whole thing began when Jacobs hit up social media with a recent video, and it showcases their love of Danganronpa. To be specific, the creator shows the love he has for the character Maizono, and their tribute goes from wild to worse in a matter of seconds.

This the grand finale of everything maizono related I’ve made ❤️. #danganronpa pic.twitter.com/WiOyrWtSoW — Tobyn Jacobs (@TobynJacobs) April 17, 2023

After all, Jacobs went as far as they could in incorporating Maizono into their everyday life. They have tons of life-sized cutouts of the heroine, and that is just the start. The TikToker went as far as creating a church sign for his home that designates the space as a "Maizono Church", and it makes good on that promise.

After all, Jacobs didn't just stop at the sign. He created a full-blown worship room dedicated to the Danganronpa character. So if you thought your dedication to anime was intense, well – think again.

"I post the things I do because I simply want to, and I'm not really afraid to showcase a side of myself which could be seen as embarrassing," Jacobs shared with followers in a recent post when asked about the lengths of his waifu obsession. "As not posting these things would mean people not knowing who I truly am, and doing that is exhausting as being something you're not and never letting your creative urges out."

Now, of course, it seems like much of this tribute to Maizono was done in jest. The creator states on Twitter their antics should not be taken seriously, after all. Jacobs is likely not this obsessed with the heroine, but the effort they put into this waifu shrine is worth commending. Even the creator of Danganronpa commented on the viral video with their thumbs up, so Kazutaka Kodaka approves. And honestly, so do we.

So, what do you think of this hilarious tribute to Danganronpa? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.