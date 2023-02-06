Troy Baker Opens Up About Desire for a Daredevil Video Game

Troy Baker has been on the frontlines demanding a video game based on Marvel's Daredevil for multiple years at this point. The notable actor who has appeared in titles like The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, BioShock Infinite, and numerous others has loudly made it known since 2020 that his dream project would be a game tied to The Man Without Fear. And while Baker has expressed that he'd be willing to star in such a game, more than anything, he's just crossing his fingers and hoping that it comes to light one day.

In a new conversation with ComicBook.com's The Last of Pods podcast, Baker opened up about why Daredevil is such an important character to him. From a young age, Baker said that he found himself drawn to Daredevil more than any other superhero. When looking at Daredevil within the context of a video game, Baker also explained that he thinks there are so many opportunities with the character due to his unique abilities.

"Every kid finds their niche superhero. Some people are Superman, Batman was definitely something that I was drawn to, but the one that was my soap opera, the one that I just serialized and poured over, was Daredevil. Daredevil is the one that I want to see; we've seen it done as a movie, and we've seen him appear in games, but I want to see what a Daredevil game looks like, even just as a player," Baker explained. "The reason why we play games is because that character can do something that I can't. What happens when you can do something the character can't? And I think that's a really interesting notion. I don't care if that's me either playing it, in it, directing it, I don't care. I just want to see that game be made. I think there's a really good opportunity to tell an interesting story in that way."

Currently, Marvel Games hasn't announced any such plans to make a Daredevil game, but it wouldn't be a shock to see happen one day. In recent years, Marvel has been expanding its presence heavily in the gaming space and has greenlit and released projects tied to Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and numerous others. With this in mind, there's a good chance that Baker's wish could one day come true. And if it does, perhaps he'll be involved with the game in a personal capacity.

What do you think about Baker continuing to beat the drum for a Daredevil game? And what Marvel heroes would you like to see get their own video games in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.