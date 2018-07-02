Taito Announces Darius Collection For Nintendo Switch In 2019

The Nintendo Switch is getting more classic games as of late. Along with the previously released Namco Museum, Sega has a number of old-school favorites coming with the Sega Ages releases; and NIS America’s SNK 40th Anniversary Collection looks to be a promising release later this year.

So how do you follow that up? Simple. Bring back a space shooting series where you take on a plethora of robotic fish.

Yep, we mean Darius, a series that Taito has been working on over the past couple of decades. Its latest release, DariusBurst Chronicles, has been a big cult favorite across multiple consoles; and now it’s time for the Nintendo Switch to get a turn.

The company has announced Darius Cozmic Collection, which is set for release in Japan next February. It’ll be available in two editions.

First up is the standard edition, which goes for 5,200 yen and includes four games: Darius, Darius II, Sagaia and Darius Gaiden. They are all based on the arcade versions.

However, die hard fans may be more interested in the Limited Edition, which goes for 16,800 yen and includes the above games, along with these:

Darius Twin (Super Famicom) [Special edition-only]

(Super Famicom) [Special edition-only] Darius Force (Super Famicom) [Special edition-only]

(Super Famicom) [Special edition-only] Sagaia (Sega Master System) [Special edition-only]

(Sega Master System) [Special edition-only] Darius II (Mega Drive) [Special edition-only]

(Mega Drive) [Special edition-only] Darius Alpha (PC Engine) [Special edition-only]

The special edition also includes a CD soundtrack, an official materials book and a miniature acrylic marquee.

The official website for the game can be found here, in case you want to get a glimpse of what the collection is about.

Darius Cozmic Collection is only slated for Japan at the moment with no Western release planned. However, that could change in the future since the import-to-U.S. market for Switch is picking up rather quickly.

At the very least, the game should be easy to play as the Nintendo Switch is region free. So you can still get your fill of destroying robotic fish without waiting for a U.S. translation.

Hopefully we’ll see some more Taito classics make the rounds on the Switch like Darius. Renegade was just released this past week as part of the Arcade Archives collection; and, man, Elevator Action would be right at home on the system. What Taito games do you want to see on the system?