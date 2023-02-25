Next Dark and Darker Playtest Dates Announced

Dark and Darker, the Steam hit wrapped in fantasy dressings where you nab loot from dungeons and get out ASAP, is getting another playtest in the next few months. It'll happen in April which is probably farther away than anyone who's been playing the game would've liked, but we at least have specific dates for this one with Ironmace Games confirming that the next test will take place from April 14th to April 19th. This is roughly around the time when the game was going to release in early access, but Ironmace said that won't be the case any longer after deciding that the game needs a bit more time.

News of the next Dark and Darker playtest was shared over on the Twitter account for the game with a succinct statement confirming the dates. While this could technically be considered a delay given that the previous intent was to have the game out in early access in April, it never really got a set release date, so it gets a pass here.

For those looking for a bit more context, the developers talked more about the next playtest and the revised plans for the early access launch. Ironmace also acknowledged that people are having to wait a long time between playtests and thanked the community for its patience.

The next playtest will be scheduled for April 14-19th.#DarkAndDarker — Dark and Darker (@DarkandDarkerEN) February 24, 2023

"The recent playtest also gave us a lot of clues on how to proceed with development," a post in the Dark and Darker subreddit said. "We realize we still have some important questions that need to be answered. It is for this reason we have decided to schedule another playtest prior to our Early Access launch. We hope to test some pretty substantial additions for this playtest that requires a bit more development time than in the past. Therefore, the next playtest is scheduled for April 14-19th. We know the extended down time between the playtests may be disappointing to our fans but we will work our hardest to make the next one even better than before. As always, thanks to all our fans for your wonderful support!"

If you're wondering just how interested in Dark and Darker people are, it's currently sitting at the No. 2 spot in Steam's charts showing the most wishlisted games. That's right behind only Starfield right now, so not a bad spot to be at all for Dark and Darker.