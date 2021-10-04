Dark Souls Fans Celebrate the Iconic Action Game’s 10th Anniversary

For those in North America, today marks the tenth anniversary of the release of Dark Souls. The game, which was developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on this date in 2011. And while it wasn’t FromSoftware’s first outing with the genre, Dark Souls has gone on to become one of the most influential and well-known titles of the past decade and has almost single-handedly spawned an entire subgenre of its own.
To mark the occasion, fans of Dark Souls have taken to social media in recent days to celebrate the game finally turning double digits. While some have chosen today as the date to honor the game’s release, others have been celebrating since September 22. The reason for this is because Dark Souls actually launched on this date at first in Japan, before later coming to other regions around the globe.
Many of the reactions that Dark Souls fans have had on social media have taken the form of stories detailing how some first played the game. Since Dark Souls is notoriously difficult, some fans opted to talk about their own experiences with the title and how they overcame strife to beat it nearly a decade ago. Others reflected on their favorite parts of Dark Souls, while others still went on to share pieces of fan art that they created for the occasion.
