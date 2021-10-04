Dark Souls Fans Celebrate the Iconic Action Game’s 10th Anniversary

For those in North America, today marks the tenth anniversary of the release of Dark Souls. The game, which was developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on this date in 2011. And while it wasn’t FromSoftware’s first outing with the genre, Dark Souls has gone on to become one of the most influential and well-known titles of the past decade and has almost single-handedly spawned an entire subgenre of its own.

To mark the occasion, fans of Dark Souls have taken to social media in recent days to celebrate the game finally turning double digits. While some have chosen today as the date to honor the game’s release, others have been celebrating since September 22. The reason for this is because Dark Souls actually launched on this date at first in Japan, before later coming to other regions around the globe.

Many of the reactions that Dark Souls fans have had on social media have taken the form of stories detailing how some first played the game. Since Dark Souls is notoriously difficult, some fans opted to talk about their own experiences with the title and how they overcame strife to beat it nearly a decade ago. Others reflected on their favorite parts of Dark Souls, while others still went on to share pieces of fan art that they created for the occasion.

How do you feel about Dark Souls turning ten years old? And are you someone who still hasn’t played this beloved title for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, if you’d like to check out some of the reactions that fans have had to the ten-year anniversary of Dark Souls, keep reading on down below.

One Final Piece of Fan Art

Siegmeyer Celebrates With Cake

Also a little late, but happy anniversary dark souls! Art by my s/o, the always lovely @roseynick#DarkSouls #DarkSouls10thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/E8CPu8A3Nj — matty (@l_x___x_l) September 28, 2021

Praise the Sun!

My favorite character of @DarkSoulsGame! I hope you like it 🙂 (Happy belated anniversary!) pic.twitter.com/lnjuuGKebJ — The Onions (@theonions22) September 29, 2021

Even More Awesome Art

Happy 10th anniversary Dark Souls! pic.twitter.com/yXa3O6hAqt — Dan Camilleri (he/him) (@DanMazkin) September 29, 2021

“What a Journey”

10 Years after it's release, I finally played and beat Dark Souls. One of the most talked about games of all time, the fear of its difficulty always scared me away, but I finally started it on its 10th anniversary and what an utterly magnificent experience it was. What a journey. pic.twitter.com/7T30HdXF83 — Darklight (@SuperDarklightZ) October 1, 2021

Which Part Is Your Favorite?

I wasn't able to do much 2 celebrate the anniversary but Dark Souls turned 10

I'll just show 4 pictures of some of my favorite parts.



It's know for being difficult and frustrating but to me it was a source of happiness & comfort when I didn't have many sources for those things pic.twitter.com/UgEEUymDKH — 🐄🐮NOI'S-SENTIENT-BREASTMILK🐮🐄(secret,bimeval) (@1128nesecret) October 4, 2021

Can’t Forget the Date!

happy 10 year anniversary to @DarkSoulsGame 🖤 — ZUNI | GHL (@zunibass) October 4, 2021

Some Awesome Fan Art