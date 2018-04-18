Dark Souls 3 Originally Had Pontiff Sulyvahn as Final Boss, According to Cut Content

Though Dark Souls 3 has been out for a few years now, that doesn’t mean we’re done learning about the brutally twisted title. From cut footage, so developer hints, we’ve learned a lot about the third installment of this unforgiving franchise since it first launched in 2016. That knowledge continues to flow and the latest trivia tid-bit might be one of my personal favourite ones yet … because, I mean … Pontiff Sulvahn.

According to Lance McDonald, an indie developer turned Dark Souls infinite well of knowledge, took to his Twitter today to lay a few more truth bombs on us concerning the game’s final boss in the title that shipped out, and what the original plan was. You can see the series of tweets here but to keep it all together, we’re going to transcribe them below:

“Dark Souls 3 originally ended in the Untended Graves,” started McDonald in his full outline of what could have been, “but it wasn’t the night-time version, there was a 3rd version. The last boss you originally fought there was later renamed to “Pontiff Sullivahn” and moved to a different map, but Sullivhahn was absolutely the last boss.”

He then added, “Eventually the 3rd version was totally cut, as well as the entire system for changing time-of-day on the fly. They just build a whole new map for the final confrontation in the end.” McDonald then added about the original three states stating, “There was originally 3 states, the “Graves” map could go into. “Default,” “Eroded,” and “Last Boss.” The “Ceremony” system was used to switch between these world states. Each state had a different boss.”

“SnakeSoul” was deleted entirely,” he added,” I don’t have its character file, so the game crashes when I visit its map. I just removed it’s reference and the map loads fine.” He then added the below tweet with the maps seen in the game’s files:

Here are the 3 states the “Graves” map could originally be toggled between using the Ceremony system. pic.twitter.com/S7q3r14SnZ — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 18, 2018

In addition to his above overload of information,another user also added a document, seen here, to the Twitter conversation that recorded his own information closer to launch. The information seen, he says, must have been leaked by a QA tester, though that’s unconfirmed, of course.

Pretty neat, especially if you’re a hardcore Dark Souls fan. Can’t wait to see what the future brings and what other surprises are uncovered.