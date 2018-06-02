New Dark Souls ‘Praise the Sun’ Solaire Statues Available for Pre-Order, Chibi-Style

Just like the adorable Artorias the Abysswalker chibi-style statue we talked about earlier this year, First 4 Figures is back with another in the deceptively cute line for their Dark Souls series – this time, they’ll have you praising the sun!

Just like with most collectibles from this high-end company, there are two versions to choose from: the Exclusive Edition and the Praise the Sun Edition (usually called the Standard). Both are relatively cheaper than previous statues, mostly to the difference in size. Can’t decide between the two? There’s a Combo Edition that comes with both versions plus a few extra goodies.

According to the collectibles company:

“Solaire of Astora, a jolly knight, is a Warrior of Sunlight who purposefully became Undead so he could visit Lordran in his quest to find his own sun. Solaire is a skilled warrior who doesn’t rely on special powers to win. He provides assistance to the player and engages in jolly cooperation. For successful co-op fights he rewards the player with Sunlight Medals because of his membership in the covenant. The player may join the Warriors of Sunlight after meeting certain requirements upon which they can gain the “Praise the Sun” gesture.”

Using PVC, these 9″ statues are pretty much the perfect way to capitalize on that Dark Souls Remastered hype, and they’re definitely the perfect addition to any collection!

The pre-order date ends on July 3rd for those collector’s that value that Limited Edition number validation. For those that don’t care, the regular pre-order status will remain live. The product below is still the prototype edition, which could see slight colour variations before production begins:

Dark Souls – Solaire of Astora SD PRAISE THE SUN edition comes with the following:

Dark Souls – Solaire of Astora SD 9″ PVC painted statue – Limited Numbered Logo Base with LED light-up function (2 modes: Always On – Fully Animated)

Premium Deluxe Box Exclusive to First 4 Figures

Collectors Box

Authentication Card

Purchasing the Dark Souls – Solaire of Astora SD 9″ PVC painted statue PRAISE THE SUN edition at anytime during Day One after the launch starts (24 hours) will entitle you to the following extra free bonuses.

Dark Souls – Solaire of Astora SD EXCLUSIVE edition comes with the following:

Dark Souls – Solaire of Astora SD 9″ PVC painted statue – Limited Numbered Logo Base with LED light-up function (2 modes: Always On – Fully Animated)

Premium Deluxe Box Exclusive to First 4 Figures

Collectors Box

Authentication Card

Purchasing the Dark Souls – Solaire of Astora SD 9″ PVC painted statue EXCLUSIVE edition at anytime during Day One after the launch starts (24 hours) will entitle you to the following extra free bonuses.

Interested in snagging one for yourself? Check out the official First 4 Figures store right here!