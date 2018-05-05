This Dark Souls Mod Was Inspired By Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Dark Souls, as you probably know, is renowned for its brutal nature and unforgiving gameplay. Pair that with a stunning story and historically rich lore, it’s a game that many immediately gravitated to and it’s still going strong to this day. There are many mods out there to enrich the experience further, including making it even harder, with some even taking inspiration from other beloved titles.

Such is the case with the Dark Souls: The Breath of the Soul mod by Lionblade Studio/FTRichter, inspired by the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The creator himself stated, “This is the mod page of my upcoming mod called “The breath of the Soul”. It is inspired by The Legend Of Zelda – Breath of the Wild and will feature a lot of gameplay and mechanic changes to hopefully make you feel like you are playing a familiar but also quite different and fresh Dark Souls.”

The latest project itself is currently still in development, as this creator is also still working on their ‘Prepare to Die Again’ game mod. Much like their previous mod, this latest one will change many aspects of the game including mechanics, adding new items, different enemy loot systems, and much more.

More will be added later, but below is what they have lined up so far. Note, those items marked with an ‘X’ are already finished, ‘P’ means in progress:

Weapons will break very fast and can not be repaired, so you have to check your inventory more often and consider which weapon suits best for each situation [X]

Enemies drop weapons much more often [X]

Weapons can be upgraded by only using souls [X]

Changes to the moveset of some weapons [X]

There will be some new items (New Buffs and new Healing items) [X]

Weapons sold by merchants cost more [X]

Changed Weapons (Name, damage, description, …) [P]

Changed Vendor inventory[P]

New starting classes [X]

New starting gifts [X]

Altered and new boss fights [P]

Changes to NG+

More freedom to explore (More areas to go to from the beginning of the game. A lot of the game will become “optional” but will be needed to have an easier time with the endboss) [X]

Level-based events and enemy spawn [ P]

New changes to the level spawn but based on Prepare to die Again [P]

Changed spells

As mentioned by the creator themselves, there is still more that they are looking to add and they are even open to suggestions! You can check it out for yourself right here at Nexus Mods while also leaving your own suggestions in the comment section for them to see. We can’t wait to see what the finished project is, and if it’s anything like their previous “Prepare to Die Again,” we are in for a brutal, yet pleasant, surprise!