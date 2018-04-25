Dark Souls Network Test for Nintendo Switch Delayed

The upcoming Network Test for Dark Souls Remastered has been postponed after the delay of the game itself was recently announced.

Though the Dark Souls Twitter account, it was confirmed that the Network Test for Switch users would be coming at a later date than originally planned. A date hadn’t yet been announced for the Network Test, but whatever date was planned before, it’ll no longer be occurring at that time.

Unfortunately, the change of the Switch release date has affected its Network Test and it will be arranged separately from the test for PS4/XB1. Network Test dates for the Switch will also be announced at the earliest possible opportunity. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) April 23, 2018

The announcement of the delay of the Nintendo Switch Network Test for Dark Souls Remastered comes just a week after it was confirmed that the Switch version of the remaster wouldn’t be available on May 25. Bandai Namco announced on April 17 that the Switch version along with the Solaire amiibo would both be delayed.

“Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is confirming that Dark Souls: Remastered for Nintendo Switch, as well as the Solaire amiibo, will be moving from their original May 25, 2018 release date to later this summer,” the publisher’s statement read. “The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true Dark Souls experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console.”

For those who are planning on picking up Dark Souls Remastered on a different platform other than the Switch, you won’t have to worry about those Nintendo players holding you back from your Network Test. It was also confirmed through the Dark Souls Twitter account that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One stress tests will not be affected by the delay and will proceed as planned, though the release dates for the tests still have not yet been announced.

And, to be clear, the PS4/XB1 Network Test will proceed as originally planned. We’ll announce the dates for this test as soon as possible. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) April 23, 2018

Dark Souls Remastered just recently got a gameplay trailer that shows off some boss fights other areas around Lordran. The game is now available for preorder and is half-off for those who own it on the PC. It’s scheduled to release for the PS4 and Xbox One on May 25, but Switch owners will get it sometime during the summer.